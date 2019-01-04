Ander Herrera reckons Manchester United may be out to see the best ever version of Paul Pogba – and feels the shackles on the France midfielder may finally have been lifted.

The 25-year-old was marginalised by Jose Mourinho and often fell out with the spiky Portuguese manager, leading to claims he was looking to leave Old Trafford.

But Pogba has started all four matches under the caretaker charge of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring and providing goals as well as making an impact off the field.

“He is very important for the club – (on) the pitch and out of the pitch as well,” Herrera said of Pogba, who felt his performance at St James’ Park in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win were typical of a man now ready to show his best ever form for the club.

“He’s playing really, really well. Not only with the ball. I think as soon as we lose the ball he is ready to defend, ready to help the team.

“He is playing very simple and effective in our half, and then when he is in the opponent’s half he has that magic to change the game, so we are really happy for him.

“I think Nemanja (Matic) and me today, or the other players, we have to help him to make him feel free and that’s what we’re doing.”

Herrera, meanwhile, has discussed the club’s chances of a top-four finish this season and what their mentality is over pushing for the top.

