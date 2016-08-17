Hertha Berlin boss confirms interest in Arsenal midfielder Gnabry

Hertha Berlin are considering a swoop for Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry, manager Pal Dardai has revealed.

Gnabry is currently representing Germany at the Rio Olympics, where he has starred with six goals in four matches ahead of Wednesday night’s semi-final against Nigeria.

The 21-year-old is well down the pecking order at the Emirates and spent the first half of last season on loan at West Brom, where he afforded only 12 minutes of Premier League football by Tony Pulis.

And Gnabry could now spend the last year of his contract on loan in the Bundesliga.

“Serge exactly meets our search parameters,” Dardai told German newspaper Bild.

“Let’s see what will happen in the next couple of days.”