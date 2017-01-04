Hertha Berlin star Hegeler completes Bristol City move

The 28-year-old German, who can also play in central defence, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship Robins.

City head coach Lee Johnson told the club’s official website: “Jens has a fantastic pedigree and boasts more than 150 appearances in the Bundesliga.

“He’s a big, mobile and intelligent footballer who can slot into the midfield, as well as in a defensive role if needed.”

Former Germany Under-21 international Hegeler began his career at Bayer Leverkusen, where he gained Champions League experience, and joined Hertha in 2014 following loan spells with Augsburg and Nurnberg.

His contract with the Bundesliga club was due to expire in the summer.