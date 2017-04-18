Hertha open to second season’s loan for Liverpool prospect

Hertha Berlin have confirmed they are hoping to open talks with Liverpool over a second season’s loan spell for Brazilian youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza.

The midfielder, known simply as Allan, was sent to the Bundesliga side last summer by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, though his spell in the Bundesliga has not quite gone as expected after he made just 10 appearances for the club so far.

Nonetheless, sporting director Michael Preetz has told reporters (via ESPN) that his club are “open” to renewing the midfielder’s loan deal.

“We must and will discuss it with Liverpool,” he said.

Allan has started just four games in the Bundesliga and Hertha have lost them all. In 2017, he’s featured just twice, though that is mainly explained due to his lengthy international duty with Brazil’s Under-20s.

“It led to him missing the boat here during those weeks. It wasn’t a good idea,” Preetz continued.