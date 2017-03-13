‘He’s a 6, an 8 and a 10’ – Neville and Co go gaga over Kante

N’Golo Kante’s man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea’s win over Manchester United had pundits in the BBC studios waxing lyrical after the game.

The France midfielder looks a shoe-in to be named Player of the Season after another barnstorming performance as Chelsea beat United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to record a 13th successive home win and secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kante also scored Chelsea’s winner on the night and was quite rightly given Man of the Match by the BBC.

And Frank Lampard, Phil Neville and Alan Shearer were in total agreement with the award as they piled even more praise on a man who looks set to win back to back league titles in England.

Lampard said: “I compared him to Claude Makelele last season, but he’s got even more to his game than Makelele.”

Alan Shearer added: “The energy he has is staggering.”

But perhaps the best line came from Phil Neville, who said of Kante: “He breaks up play and then sometimes he finishes it off too.

“He’s the most effective midfielder in Europe at the moment.

“I don’t see anyone with the influence he has on team. He’s a number 6, an 8 and a 10.”

Meanwhile, host Gary Lineker tweeted: