Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes that Mohamed Salah could leave the club if they fail to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool missed the chance to open up a five-point gap at the top of the league following their 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday night, and could see their biggest hopes of winning the league in years suffer another blow on Wednesday if Manchester City win at Everton to reclaim the lead at the summit.

Heskey claims their final position in the table could have a major bearing on whether or not star players such as Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane decide to stay at the club.

He told Express Sport: “There’s always that risk [that Salah could want to leave].”

However, Heskey thinks there is an equally good chance that last season’s Premier League top scorer could stay, even if they do fall short of winning the title.

“The relationship between the players and the Liverpool fans is such that they always want to give the league another go.

“I’m not saying that they [Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane] wouldn’t go, but there is plenty of reason for them to stay.”

Heskey also claimed that a positive mentality is the difference between this Liverpool side and those that have come up short of the league title in previous seasons.

“When you look at years gone by Liverpool lost games like the Leicester one, but they’ve got a stronger mentality now where they can claim points when they’re not particularly playing great.

“That’s what I’m liking at the minute, mentally they’re in a better place than they’ve ever been.”

Finally, Heskey reserved some praise for Joe Gomez, who is set to miss a large portion of the season after suffering another injury.

“Gomez has been a miss, him and Virgil Van Dijk were starting to form a great partnership.

“Gomez being such a young lad, and having senior pros around him is great but Joel Matip has come in and been good, he’s doing a reasonable job.”

