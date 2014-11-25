The 36-year-old striker, who scored 46 goals for the Foxes, is currently employed in an ambassadorial role at the club but says he would love to make a comeback on the field if given the chance.

“It goes without saying,” said Heskey, who was a product of Leicester’s youth system. “It is a great club that allowed me to get to the platform that I got to. I’d love to come.”

It was at Leicester where the striker earned his first senior call-up for the England team and went on to score seven goals in 62 appearances.

His most notable strike for the national team was in 2001, where he completed England’s 5-1 drubbing against Germany with a goal in the 74th minute.

Leicester, who have won only two of their first 12 Premier League games, have not scored in 500 minutes and sit 18th in the table.

But Heskey believes his former club can end their bad run of form and turn things around.

“They have got a decent squad there, they just need that little pick me up, a little confidence,” he said. “It could be anything, just a spark to get going on a run to get out of it.”