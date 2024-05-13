High-profile US coach Marsch defects to Canada as Romano confirms he’s accepted rival job

Jesse Marsch has agreed to become the new coach of Canada

Insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed high-profile US coach and former USMNT assistant Jesse Marsch has accepted the Canada manager position.

Marsch has been out of management since being removed by Leeds in February 2023, before the Whites’ eventual relegation from the Premier League. While he managed to keep them afloat in his first season, he had no such luck the second time around.

The perfect job has seemingly not come up for the US coach between leaving the West Yorkshire side and now.

Previously in his career, he had no such problems in finding himself good roles.

He managed in his home country of the USA for three and a half years with New York Red Bulls, before making it in Europe with another of the RB sides, Salzburg, following a stint of assistant manager of RB Leipzig.

Marsch’s successes in Austria included winning the league and cup double in consecutive seasons, allowing him to take the step up to become Leipzig manager after that.

He also had the honour of coaching the USMNT, when he served as assistant to Bob Bradley.

It’s been suggested after his managerial successes since then that he’d be a natural fit for the full USMNT role, but he recently stated he did “not want” it.

Marsch defects to Canada

Instead, he has sprung a shock by defecting to the USA’s northern neighbours, Canada.

Insider Romano has confirmed that the manager ‘has been appointed’ as the new coach of the national team.

He states that contracts have been completed and he is now in the role.

Marsch gets World Cup chance

In his first crack in international management, Marsch should have the chance to coach at two major tournaments.

The first is the upcoming Copa America, which begins in June – the USMNT are a long way north of Canada in the odds to win that tournament.

But Romano has also confirmed that Marsch has signed ‘until 2026’ specifying that he’s initially contracted until the ‘end of the World Cup’.

Canada have played in two men’s World Cups previously, and that they’re one of the host countries means they have qualified automatically for the next one, and the manager will get to coach at the tournament if he is not dismissed prior to that.

Given the USA are joint hosts with Canada (and Mexico) there’s a good chance Marsch gets to return to his home country as manager of their bitter rivals, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of reaction the American fans give him.

