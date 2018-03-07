Highly-rated Lyon starlet responds to Liverpool, Barcelona links

Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar insists he won’t get carried away by reports linking him with a move to Liverpool and Barcelona.

The 19-year-old midfielder has come through the ranks at the Ligue 1 club and has established himself as a first-team regular this season.

And having treaded the same path through the famed Lyon academy that made Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette and Samuel Umtiti stars, Aouar is already been linked with a move overseas.

Responding to claims he could be tempted away, he told France Football: “I hear the rumours, like you. I have ears!

“I have eyes too, to see a few things left and right. The guy who says he doesn’t hear stuff or listen to anything, is not telling the truth.

“But there’s nothing you can do. All of that doesn’t bother me.

“I’m well protected with my family. It’s nice to hear, but I’m not getting carried away. My feet are firmly on the ground.

“I’ve only got a good half-season behind me, and I have everything to develop at Lyon.”

Aouar has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five times, and is only tipped by observers to get even better.

And after being tipped to follow Umtiti to Barcelona, the player admitted it would be a dream to one day secure a switch to the Nou Camp.

Of course, but that applies to every great club! It’s normal to be ambitious at 19,” he concluded.

