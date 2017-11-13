Highly-rated teenager pens new deal with Burton

The 18-year-old midfielder, handed his first-team debut by manager Nigel Clough this season, will stay at the Pirelli Stadium until at least 2020.

“It’s a reward for the progress Joe has made since coming on in the last game of last season against Reading and playing in the Carabao Cup this season,” Clough told the club’s official website.

Sbarra progressed through Burton’s academy and has made four first-team appearances this season, including two in the Championship.