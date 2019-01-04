Higuain could be key as £65m Chelsea flop linked with LaLiga return

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move back to LaLiga, but any deal reportedly hinges on the Blues signing a new striker.

Morata, who has scored seven goals on 20 appearances for the Blues this season, has not been included in Sarri’s squad for four of their last six Premier League games, though he did start against Southampton in their last outing.

Despite a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge the goals have dried up somewhat for the 26-year-old Morata and Sarri’s latest comments suggest his time at the club may well be coming to an end.

Now, a report from The Sun claims that Sevilla are in the hunt for the former Real Madrid man, having allowed Luis Muriel to join Fiorentina.

However, they also state that Morata “would prefer to move back to Madrid if he goes anywhere” and he would “only be allowed to leave should Chelsea find a replacement for him during the January transfer window”.

Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a move for one of his former Napoli stars in Gonzalo Higuain, but a deal would not be easy due to the nature of the agreement between AC Milan and Juventus.

