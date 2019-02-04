Higuain makes surprise claim about Premier League defenders

Gonzalo Higuain has admitted to finding opposition defenders a lot tougher in England but is already confident he can make a big impact for new club Chelsea.

The 31-year-old Argentina star, who scored his first two goals for the club in the 5-0 thumping of Huddersfield on Saturday, can be bought permanently at the end of the campaign for £31.3m or have his loan agreement with Juventus extended by a further 12 months for £15.6m.

But Higuain is already convinced that he has made the right move, telling a report in the Evening Standard: “I can see there is a change from the Italian league because here the defenders go into you harder, especially when you receive the ball to feet.

“This is a big difference, but I have got a good impression of English football and as I gradually get to know my team-mates it will only get better for me.

“When I was growing up I watched all of the different leagues, but especially lately you see a lot more of the Premier League so I knew about it before I came here.

“I think it’s a very fascinating league and also the way they play here in England — with a lot of dynamism — is really great.

“The stadiums are full, there’s a great atmosphere, so this is something very nice for the players and in the streets you can go about your day very calmly, very relaxed.

“You don’t have to worry about many things and this is important for the players because it actually allows you live life like an ordinary person.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, are facing up to the prospect of losing Willian in the summer after reportedly refusing to offer him more than a 12-month contract extension. Read the full story here…

