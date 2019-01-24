Higuain reveals the Chelsea star he is most looking forward to playing with

New Chelsea signing Gonzalo Higuain has revealed that he is looking forward to a reunion with one of his former Napoli team-mates.

The Argentine hitman joined the Blues in a long-awaited deal on Tuesday, completing a loan switch from Juventus until the end of the season. Sarri’s men have an option to buy Higuain for €36million (£31.3m) or extend the loan for another season in the summer.

Higuain scored eight goals in 22 games for Milan this season but was at his best working under Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16.

The ex-Real Madrid star equalled the Serie A record for most goals in a season with 36 during that campaign and cited the importance of Sarri’s guidance in Naples before he eventually went on join Juve for £75m.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Higuain explained why he is looking forward to playing with Jorginho once again.

“[The 2015-16 season with Napoli] was my best year as a player and he’s a wonderful midfielder who contributed to that,” the Argentine revealed.

“He’s also a very good friend of mine so it’s a real pleasure to once more be joining up with him, and I hope we can achieve great things together again.”

Higuain also spoke about the other current Chelsea stars he knows: “​Willy Caballero, Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Willian.

“I’ve played against Kovacic, so luckily I already know a few of them which is something that is going to help me settle in here.”