Liverpool are poised to receive £17m per the terms of a three-year old transfer unless drastic measures are taken before a clause kicks in, per a report.

The Reds’ record transfer remains the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018. The Spanish giants paid an initial £105m, though were on the hook for another £37m in potential add-ons.

The Brazilian’s time at the Camp Nou has been an altogether forgettable one. The once deadly playmaker spent time on loan with Bayern Munich in 2019/20 before returning to Barcelona last season. However, a long-term knee injury curtailed the majority of his campaign.

Barcelona’s financial meltdown saw them frantically try to shift Coutinho this summer. But while suitors were found for the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Miralem Pjanic, none were forthcoming for the ex-Red.

As such, Goal (citing Spanish publication Sport) reveal Liverpool could wind up netting a further £17m from Coutinho’s deal this season.

That pertains to a clause within his contract that stipulated the sum would be paid when Coutinho reached 100 appearances.

So far, the 29-year-old has amassed 90 first-team outings. And with the likes of Lionel Messi, Griezmann and Francisco Trincao exiting their attacking ranks, a further 10 appearances would appear to be a formality this year.

Their deep financial woe could result in manager Ronald Koeman choosing to overlook Coutinho. He could also be sold, loaned out or have his contract terminated before the milestone is reached.

Though with two years remaining on his deal and a lack of clubs prepared to foster a deal, it would appear more likely than not that Coutinho will reach 100 appearances one way or another.

Meanwhile, new Manchester United signing Raphael Varane is a defender in the same bracket as Virgil van Dijk, according to Rio Ferdinand.

United added the classy centre-back to their ranks this summer after a summer-long chase. The long-time Real Madrid man signed for an initial £34m rising to £42m with add-ons and he has already been thrown into the action.

And speaking on a special edition of his FIVE podcast, Ferdinand said claimed the Frenchman is every bit as good as Liverpool’s own central defensive talisman.

“When he’s fit, over the last couple of years he’s [van Dijk] been the go-to guy,” said Ferdinand. “He had the biggest impact on a team, certainly in terms of centre-backs, over probably the last three years.

“Varane I would say is up there. Him and Varane, [Sergio] Ramos in previous years, as well, they have been the top boys. It’s that consistency and the ability to win.

Ferdinand went on to state both Varane and Van Dijk are ahead of Man City’s defensive rock, Ruben Dias.

