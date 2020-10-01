Former Switzerland and Bayern Munich head coach Ottmar Hitzfeld has advised Xherdan Shaqiri to leave Liverpool before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Swiss star showed his abilities when scoring a brilliant free-kick to give Liverpool the lead in the 7-2 Carabao Cup rout of Lincoln last week.

But Shaqiri hasn’t made the 18-man squad for any of Liverpool’s opening three victories in the Premier League.

That continued when he was frozen out for Monday night’s 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Liverpool again lock horns with the Gunners in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night. Shaqiri will likely be given another start but it heightens the belief that he’s now a bit-part player at Anfield.

Shaqiri was often the star performer when Hitzfeld managed the Swiss national team. And now his former coach believes a new challenge is needed.

Hitzfeld told Swiss newspaper Blick (via Inside Football): “Xherdan should move to a club where he will be playing regularly.

“He must be happy again, we all want to see a happy Xherdan again. A change would be good for everyone around him and his fans.

“A Premier League club with a solid midfield would be a good step, or at a Bundesliga club such as Gladbach, Leverkusen or Wolfsburg.

“He needs to gain a foothold again and get match practice.”

Shaqiri struggling to attract interest

Jurgen Klopp appreciates Shaqiri’s ability going forward. But the Reds boss has seemed wary of his ability to do the dirty work and press.

In that respect, he’s fallen down the pecking order in the battle to provide offensive reinforcements for Liverpool’s famed front three.

Takumi Minamino has impressed Klopp with his busy style and Diogo Jota has been described as a pressing monster. Minamino scored twice against Lincoln while Jota marked his Premier League debut with the clincher against Arsenal.

The Reds signed Shaqiri from Stoke in July 2018 for a fee of £13.5m.

They had hoped to get double that for the 28-year-old earlier in the year. But the market has deflated during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It means there has been a lack of bidders.

Shaqiri played in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich from 2012-1015 so German clubs know him well.

A move back makes sense but Liverpool would have to accept a much reduced offer.