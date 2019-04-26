Hodgson claims Palace can reach Champions League in near future

Roy Hodgson hopes all of his players aspire to play Champions League football and believes it is “not an impossible dream” for them to do it with Crystal Palace.

Palace’s star forward Wilfried Zaha last week cast doubt over his future at Selhurst Park by stating his desire to experience Europe’s premier club competition.

While Eagles manager Hodgson wishes to keep Zaha in south London, he also feels members of his squad should be ambitious.

“I think if you’re in the Premier League and, at the moment, you find yourself sitting in 11th position, I’d like to think all of the players would be able to say they’d like to play in the Champions League,” said Hodgson.

“Maybe even with Crystal Palace because we’re a good way away from it but it’s not an impossible dream.

“And if you’re a good player in the Premier League you know there’s always going to be a lot of people looking at you, possibly coveting you.”

Hodgson says a large summer transfer bid for Zaha could prompt the club to discuss allowing the player to leave and admits he does not have the power to veto a deal.

“I’m not ruling out the fact that something like that could come up when we sit down – it would be wrong to do that,” he said.

“The point is that no one at the club has really got any interest in selling Wilf Zaha, so we’re rather hoping that we won’t get those offers. But I’m realistic and it would be a club issue.

“If the bids don’t come to me any more, the bids come through the chairman himself [Steve Parish] or through [sporting director] Doug Freedman, if one day they call me in and say ‘Look, this is the situation’, I shall be in their hands basically.

“I don’t have the power to veto any decisions of that nature.”