Hodgson comes clean on Arsenal efforts to poach Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal are yet to get anywhere near Crystal Palace’s valuation of winger Wilfried Zaha, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has revealed.

The Gunners had a reported £40million bid for Zaha rejected with The Sun saying Arsenal wanted to pay the fee over five years while asking for ‘a hefty discount’ if they managed to reimburse Crystal Palace early.

It’s claimed Palace value the star at nearer the £80million mark and it was little wonder to see their initial offer dismissed out of the hand by the Eagles, despite a plea from the Ivory Coast forward’s brother.

And that comes amid claims the Gunners ‘are refusing to give up on’ Zaha and have offered up to three players in part-exchange for the Ivory Coast international winger.

The report added that Arsenal ‘will get nowhere near’ the £80m Palace are demanding for the winger and now Hodgson has confirmed that the Gunners are a long way off.

“I don’t think Arsenal have actually made a bid that has come anywhere near our valuation,” Hodgson told Sky Sports.

“I’m sure the player realises that if someone’s going to take him away from us, he’ll expect clubs to pay the market value. Until someone does that, there’s not much to discuss regarding Wilf.”

The news will be sure to come as a blow for Zaha, who, having grown up supporting the Gunners, it is clear that the move across London is something the winger is desperate to do this summer, with his brother Judicael begging Palace to allow the forward to leave.

“Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him,” Zaha said.

“It’s my brother’s dream though to play for Arsenal.

“Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!