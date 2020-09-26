Hodgson launches scathing attack of handball rules after Palace loss to Everton

Roy Hodgson was unapologetic in his criticism of the new handball rules after a penalty was all that separated Crystal Palace and Everton.

Hodgson’s Palace were beaten 2-1 by Everton, whose winning goal came courtesy of a Richarlison penalty after Joel Ward was deemed to have handled the ball.

But Hodgson thinks the new rule that led to the decision is “nonsense” and could lead to teams exploiting it in unsporting ways.

“I think the rule is a nonsense,” he complained. “I can’t understand how everyone in the game of football – the Premier League, referees, managers and coaches – have allowed this rule to come into operation.

“It is ruining the game of football, no question of that. We can’t understand what constitutes a handball and what doesn’t.

“The idea that you can look at this on a screen and this constitutes a handball. It is just an absolute nonsense. I don’t want to profit from it or lose from it.

“I predict what will happen is players will start flicking the ball on to a hand and screaming handball.

“A really good game destroyed by a decision. I do not believe in the rule. People in football find it hard to accept.”

‘Referee doesn’t think it is handball’

The former England manager then claimed that the referee did not believe it should have been handball either, but is simply at the mercy of the rules.

It overshadowed what Hodgson felt was a fine performance from his side, even though they missed out on the points.

He added: “The referee doesn’t think it is handball either. He doesn’t want to give it but has to because that’s what he is told to do.

“We have lost in a way I find totally unacceptable.

“I had no complaint about our performance. I thought it was a very good one. But for the handball decisions I would be here talking about what was a very good game of football.

“Instead, I have to make bold statements, which I make no apologies for. I have despair about a rule that I believe is ruining the game of football.”