Hodgson makes peculiar Vardy claim as striker joins 100 club

Roy Hodgson claimed that Crystal Palace kept Jamie Vardy “quiet” in their loss to Leicester, despite him scoring his 100th Premier League goal.

Vardy scored a brace as Leicester claimed their first win since the resumption of the league. The first of those goals brought up his century in the Premier League, another milestone in his remarkable rise.

And Hodgson, who managed Vardy during his England days, commended the 33-year-old for his achievement.

“It’s a tremendous achievement. It’s been a tremendous marriage between Jamie and Leicester, he keeps going from strength to strength,” said Hodgson.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and you have to take your hat off to any player who scores 100 goals, but especially Jamie as he came into the game and into the Premier League so late.

“Saying that, Jamie has scored two goals and we have actually kept him quiet for large parts of the game.

“I don’t think at any point we were particularly out-played or under pressure in the match but we made mistakes and those mistakes were punished and it has resulted in a harsh scoreline.”

Palace had been looking up the league table before lockdown, but despite winning their first game back, they are now on a three-game losing run.

And Hodgson accepted that they need to put an end to that miserable form before they can dream again of Europe.

“We want to finish as high as we can in the table but our first priority is to stop this losing run.

“Even if we don’t put enough points on the board to get seventh or eighth, which might be enough to get you into a European place, we need to start picking up points again.”