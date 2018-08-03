Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has firmly denied claims that Wilfried Zaha has asked to leave the club this summer.

The former Manchester United winger has found himself a man in demand this summer, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham all linked with a move.

But it is Chelsea who appear to have made the first move, with the Blues reported to have seen an opening £30million offer rejected.

And amid talk Palace are holding out for their £70m asking price, it’s been claimed Zaha will try and force Palace’s hand before the window shuts.

But Hodgson was quick to slam the talk when questioned by talkSport.

“I spoke to Wilf yesterday and he certainly gave me no indication it was true about wanting to quit the club,” Hodgson said.

“In fact, we were talking about how good the new signings were and how they would help us.

“The thing with Wilf is very simple. He’s very much an integral part of our plans. He’s very much an integral part of Crystal Palace Football Club.

“So, my hope and my plan absolutely is that he will stay. I’ll let the speculation continue and I will continue happy to work with him.”