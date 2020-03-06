Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace contract

Roy Hodgson has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the end of the 2020-21 season, the club have announced.

The 72-year-old held preliminary discussions with chairman Steve Parish earlier in the term, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of the campaign.

A new contract was placed in front of the former England manager midway through February and he has now agreed to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson told the official club website: “I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract.

“I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.

“Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal.”

Hodgson hopes that Palace will be able to forget about any idea of relegation after their next two games.

A 1-0 win over Brighton saw Palace take a massive stride towards safety, with Jordan Ayew scoring the crucial goal in the second half to ensure Hodgson’s 100th Premier League game in charge ended in victory.

Brighton had more possession and shots, but Hodgson was pleased with the way his side combatted the threats posed by their rivals and made the most of their own chances.

“It was a really good performance from the team, a battling performance,” said Hodgson.”The pitch was heavy but I thought we kept in the game well and got our reward in the end.

“We should have more than one today and we missed two chances at the end but that is what happens when a team is losing, they send players forward. We had chances at the end, we had consistent moments towards the end of the game.”