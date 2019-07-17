Hoffenheim star skips preseason game as €40m Newcastle move nears

Hoffenheim striker Joelinton has reportedly been left out of their preseason friendly on Wednesday to discuss a move to Newcastle.

It was claimed all the way back in February that the Magpies have interest in Joelinton and are willing to pay an astronomical fee to land him.

They did reportedly face competition from RB Leipzig for the forward who has a €60million release clause – a figure that would smash their transfer record.

Joelinton, formerly of Rapid Wien, amassed a combined 17 goals and assists in 35 appearances across all competitions last season.

It has been confirmed that the Brazilian has been left out of Hoffenheim’s squad for their pre-season friendly on Wednesday, and German outlet Kicker claims it is due to negotiations with Newcastle.

The striker’s representatives are expected to discuss personal terms, while it has been suggested a €40m fee could be enough to take him to St James’ Park despite the aforementioned release clause.

