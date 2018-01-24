Hold up in West Ham’s deal for €40m Joao Mario revealed

West Ham are closing in on a deal with Inter Milan over the transfer of Joao Mario, according to reports.

The Hammers and the Serie A side are locked in talks, which are believed to be going well, according to Calciomercato.com, and a deal for the player is close to be agreed.

The report claims Inter have accepted to sell the 25-year-old on loan with the option to buy at the end of the season with the Hammers agreeing to pay the midfielder’s salary until the end of the season.

And the Premier League club will have the option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season for €40million.

The Italian outlet claim “the only problem” with the deal is that Inter want €2million loan fee, while West Ham have only offered € 1million.

West Ham though, who tried to sign Sporting’s William Carvalho in the summer, are desperate for cover after the injury to Manuel Lanzini.