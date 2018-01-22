Home form the key to Brighton’s survival hopes

Brighton and Hove Albion face a massive battle to preserve their Premier League status over the next few months.

Just eight points separates the bottom 12 teams in the league with 14 games to play and there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.

Brighton are currently 16th in the table, just one point above the drop zone, and their home form against the teams around them is likely to be the key to their survival hopes this term.

Chris Hughton’s side are currently priced at 6/4 to be relegated, but with eight of their remaining games against the bottom 12 teams their fate is very much in their own hands.

The Seagulls follow up a visit to Southampton at the end of January with a home game against West Ham United on February 3.

Avoiding defeat at St Mary’s would be a good start to the run-in for Brighton, but the meeting with the Hammers offers a great opportunity to ease a little bit of pressure.

Brighton have won three and drawn six of their 12 home games this season and they can be backed at 7/5 to pick up three points against West Ham.

The visitors are priced at 2/1 to win the game, but Brighton will fancy their chances of claiming a vital victory against a side who have been successful just twice on the road this season.

Hughton will undoubtedly see home games further down the line against Swansea City, Leicester City and Huddersfield Town as being crucial to Brighton’s survival hopes, especially with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United still to visit the Amex Stadium.

Away trips to Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Burnley also offer decent opportunities to pick up points, although matches at Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool will be tough.

Newcastle United were relegated with 37 points in 2015/16, the highest total of any side finishing third from bottom in the Premier League over the last five years.

Victories in the games against West Ham, Swansea, Leicester and Huddersfield would take the Seagulls to 35 points, giving them 10 more matches to accumulate the handful of points they would probably need to stay safe.

Swansea’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Monday has tightened things up at the bottom of the table, but if Brighton maximise their opportunities at home they can steer clear of relegation this season.