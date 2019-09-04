Christophe Metzelder, the former Germany international, has had his home raided by police in Hamburg after being ‘suspected of spreading child pornography’.

German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday that Hamburg police have launched an investigation into the former footballer, who represented his country 47 times.

It’s claimed the 38-year-old’s Dusseldorf home was raided by officers and at least one computer taken away for assessment. Metzelder himself was also asked to accompany officers to the police station and had his mobile phone confiscated while coaching a course at the well-known Hennef sports school in Rhine.

Bild reports that while Metzelder was not arrested, a spokesperson for Hamburg’s prosecutors said “a 38-year-old German” was suspected of spreading child pornography, which included “digital image recordings”.

It is claimed by the paper that German police stepped up their investigation following information provided to them by a woman from Hamburg, with whom Metzelder allegedly had a relationship with.

She had told police that he’d been sending her indecent photos and videos on WhatsApp, with around 15 images believed to have been shown to investigators.

The investigation continues.

Metzelder is best remembered for his seven-year spell at Borussia Dortmund between 2000-2007, with the centre-half then moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer, where he only made 31 appearances during an injury-hit three-year spell.

He then returned to Germany with Schalke, where he finished his career.