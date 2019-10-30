Hometown hero Jones sends Liverpool past Arsenal on pens after 10-goal thriller

Liverpool have knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup via a penalty shootout after a pulsating game which saw no fewer than 10 goals fly in – with hometown hero Curtis Jones scoring the winning spot kick.

Both managers named completely changed lineups for the clash, with Mesut Ozil making a rare start for Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp giving Neco Williams a debut for Liverpool, as part of a youthful lineup.

Liverpool took the lead early on after Shkodran Mustafi turned the ball into his own net, but it lasted just 13 minutes, before Lucas Torreira restored parity.

Gabriel Martinelli continued his bright start in an Arsenal shirt by notching the next two goals that showcased his poaching ability – with his second coming after Mesut Ozil capitalised on a rare mistake from James Milner.

The stand-in Reds captain made amends just before half-time by converting a penalty that had been won by youngster Harvey Elliott, meaning the score was 3-2 to Arsenal at half-time.

Rather than Liverpool equalising, it was Arsenal who restored their two-goal advantage with the next goal, courtesy of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The next three goals were all spectacular. First, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the deficit back to one with a perfectly struck half volley from outside the box.

Then, Divock Origi performed a sharp turn on the edge of the area before firing home an equaliser – but eight minutes later, Jurgen Klopp’s side were behind again.

Joe Willock let fly from distance after a surging run down the middle, with the ball sailing into the top corner to make it 5-4 to the Gunners.

Things weren’t finished there though, as deep into stoppage time, Origi finessed home an equaliser with an acrobatic volley to make it 5-5 and send the game to penalties – which were taken in front of the Kop.

Hector Bellerin placed his penalty perfectly into the top corner, before Milner beat Emiliano Martinez from the spot for the second time on the night.

Substitute Matteo Guendouzi – who had replaced Mesut Ozil – slotted his spot kick into the bottom left corner, with Adam Lallana then replying with a carbon copy of Bellerin’s effort to make it 2-2.

Martinelli showed composure beyond his years to blast home into the far corner, followed by Liverpool’s own young striker, Rhian Brewster, powering his shot into the opposite bottom corner.

Young Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher then made a name for himself by saving Dani Ceballos’ effort, the first missed penalty of the evening, as things turned in Liverpool’s favour.

Origi made no mistake to put Liverpool firmly in the driving seat, before Maitland-Niles chipped his penalty home to keep Arsenal hopes up momentarily.

However, it was short-lived, as teenage Reds fan Curtis Jones, making his first Anfield appearance as a sub, found the bottom corner with the decisive spot kick to seal a 5-4 shootout win for Liverpool on a remarkable night.