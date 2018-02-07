Honest Loris Karius has perfect answer to his Liverpool critics

Loris Karius insists he is his own biggest critic after responding to suggestions he is too error-prone to become Liverpool’s long-term No 1.

The German keeper has emerged from Simon Mignolet’s shadows in recent weeks to become the club’s new first-choice keeper – and the former Mainz man has issued this plea to Jurgen Klopp amid talk the Reds could sign a new big-money keeper this summer.

Since his status as Liverpool’s No 1 was confirmed, however, five matches ago, the big German has not escaped criticism.

Some apportioned blame for his punch which led to Victor Wanyama’s spectacular equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, while he was beaten at his near post by Leroy Sane in the victory over Man City.

With equally big tests ahead – the Champions League restarts at Porto next Wednesday – Karius is unconcerned.

“Maybe I could have done better against Man City. I didn’t see it as a massive mistake because [Leroy Sane] hit it quite well,” he said.

“In other games I haven’t had too much to do. I’ve come for crosses and collected them. At Swansea [Alfie Mawson] put it right in the corner and there wasn’t much I could do.”

Karius was asked if he was aware of the criticism of his performances and whether they would affect him.

However, the keeper insists he only focuses on the matter in hand and had this message for potential critics.

“You can’t get frustrated [by what they say] as you know there will be games when the team needs you more and you have to be there focused,” he said.

“I wasn’t begging in the other games: ‘Please, please, I need a save.’ I knew it would come. I had more to do against Tottenham and I tried to help the team.

“My head is right. I feel like I’ve learned a lot from last season and I feel good.”

