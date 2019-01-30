Honest Sarri clears path for Eden Hazard to make move to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been told by Maurizio Sarri he won’t stand in his way if he wants to quit Chelsea and sign for Real Madrid this summer.

However, the Blues manager is hopeful the Belgian – out of contract in summer 2020 – could still sign a new deal and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been one of the Premier League’s standout players this season, but the past 12 months has seen him persistently linked with a move to the three-times reigning European champions.

And Hazard himself has done little to cool the speculation by regularly speaking of his love for Real Madrid and even sounding out Blues teammate Mateo Kovacic on what life is like at the Bernabeu.

Hazard insists he will make a decision on his long-term future at the end of the season – but in the meantime, Sarri hopes that by granting the forward the freedom to choose his own destiny will work in Chelsea’s favour.

Ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday evening, Sarri said: “Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go.

“Of course, I hope the opposite, I hope he wants to stay here. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment.”

Hazard has often been deployed as a ‘false 9’ this season, but the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus could lead to a change in roles for the Belgian.

Discussing where he plans to play his talisman going forwards, Sarri continued: “It’s my job to improve him and put him in a position to do his best.”

One move Hazard won’t be making this summer is Manchester United after the Belgian firmly ruled out a switch to Old Trafford.

