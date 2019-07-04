The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has addressed speculation claiming his client is in line for a move to PSG this summer.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with an exit from the Nou Camp this summer, with Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all linked.

A report from Sport on Wednesday dealt a blow to the aforementioned as they claimed that PSG sporting director Leonardo has been in talks with Coutinho’s agent over a possible deal, with the midfielder agreeing to a move.

However, the player’s agent – Kia Joorabchian – has now answered that speculation by claiming there has been no contact with the Parisians.

“I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona,” Coutinho’s representative told RMC Sport.

“He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what.

“We have not had any contact with PSG.”

The former Liverpool midfielder moved to the Nou Camp in January 2018 in a £142m deal and though he started well, with eight goals in 18 league appearances in the remainder of that season, his form has tailed off since.

Coutinho made 34 appearances but only 22 starts, scoring five goals, as Barca won LaLiga last season – though he fared slightly better with three Champions League goals and three in the Copa del Rey.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!