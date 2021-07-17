Hope for Villa as serious Jack Grealish Man City transfer doubts emerge

Jack Grealish is reportedly having second thoughts about a move to Manchester City this summer putting doubts the potential £100m deal will actually go ahead.

The 25-year-old’s future has been the subject of many column inches in recent times. Although sidelined for three months from February onwards, the midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Villans. And it was enough for him to earn selection to England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Grealish played only a minor role for Gareth Southgate’s side and made a substitute appearance in the final. But, with the dust now having settled on the tournament attention has turned to domestic matters.

City have long been linked with the Birmingham-born star as Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan. And it was thought the Premier League champions were willing to part with £100m to take him to the Etihad.

And while Villa are publicly stating their talisman is not for sale, a nine-figure offer would reportedly turn their heads.

Indeed, a report on Friday claimed City were ready to trigger a clause to bring Grealish to the Etihad.

However, talkSPORT are now doubting the mooted deal will actually go ahead.

They claim Grealish is having second thoughts on the move and could opt to stay at Villa.

This is according to transfer expert Alex Crook. He revealed on Drive that he’d received a text from someone close to Grealish’s camp that the player was having doubts.

Furthermore, Crook added Grealish could sign a new deal with Villa this summer. That’s despite the fact his current contract – signed last year – expires in 2025.

Grealish has been associated with Villa since the age of six and is a boyhood supporter of the club.

Speaking at the promotion of their new kit earlier this week, Grealish made clear his feelings.

“Everyone knows what claret and blue means to me,” he commented.

“I’ve been a Villa boy all my life, and I love playing for this club.”

Grealish warned off Man City move

Meanwhile, Grealish has been advised against making a move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

“Joining Man City might not be a wise move for Jack Grealish,” said Liverpool legend John Barnes (via the Mirror).

“The player I’d expect to go is Harry Kane. But I don’t know if he’ll want to join Manchester City or Manchester United.

“Is Man City the place for Jack Grealish? You’ve got Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden; you don’t need another number 10.

“If he goes there, what kind of player is he going to be? He’s not in the England team because you can’t play all number 10s.

“With the amount of attacking players City have – De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Raheem Sterling – whose place is he going to take in that team? If he doesn’t play ahead of them, why is he going to go to Man City?”

