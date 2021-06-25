A president at a club Man Utd wished to do imminent business with for a global superstar has dashed their hopes with a two-pronged blow.

Man Utd have high hopes of pulling off several major coups this summer. Their long-running pursuit of England winger Jadon Sancho has entered it’s second season. The finish line was said to be in sight after Man Utd relented to Dortmund’s demands. However, the saga is set to run a little while longer with the structure of the deal another sticking point.

Elsewhere, several elite level centre-halves have been mooted as potential upgrades on Victor Lindelof.

Spanish pair Pau Torres and Sergio Ramos were both touted. But the option that would arguably provide the greatest guarantee of success is Raphael Varane.

The Real Madrid ace, 28, is currently starring with France at Euro 2020. Nevertheless, his future has been the subject of fervent speculation.

Widespread reports last week stated Man Utd had seen an initial £50m bid rejected. Los Blancos apparently value the player at closer to £80m.

New boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be resigned to losing the player who has just one year left at the Bernabeu. However, Real president Florentino Perez has now shattered any hopes of an imminent move with a double hammer-blow.

Firstly, Perez stated that contrary to popular belief, an official bid for Varane has not been received. Furthermore, if the defender is to leave, he must first outright inform the club of his intention. In all likelihood, this would come in the form of handing in an official transfer request.

“We’ve not received any official bid for Raphael Varane,” said Perez (via the Manchester Evening News).

“He’s at the Euros now then we will see what happens – if he wants to leave the club this summer, he’ll say it”

Trusted source Fabrizio Romano did offer a crumb of comfort for those hoping to see Varane at Old Trafford.

The Italian confirmed Man Utd are ‘interested’ in the player. However, he is just one name in a ‘list’ of candidates.

Man Utd loanee set La Liga alight

Meanwhile, academy coach Les Parry says that Facundo Pellistri has put himself firmly on the Manchester United map with his loan spell at Alaves.

The 19-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in October with hefty expectations about his potential. After starring in the club’s reserve ranks, he signed up to a La Liga spell in January for regular minutes. Indeed, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted in November that the Uruguayan needed to adapt to life in Europe.

Speaking to United’s official website, academy player performance manager Parry revealed how the winger could actually have done more in his time in the Spanish top flight.

“He did well and they [Alaves] loved him,” Parry said. “He’d have played more but picked up an injury three-quarters of the way through.

“He got back for the final two or three games and was Man of the Match against Atletico Madrid, who ended up winning the league.

Parry went on to detail the “fearless” forward’s loan spell in greater detail.

