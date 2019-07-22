Real Madrid playmaker Isco has reportedly decided that he wants to join Manchester United, and even sees himself as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

United and Arsenal have both been strongly linked with a move for the Spain international but according to Don Balon, the 27-year-old has finally made his mind up on his next destination.

The report states that Isco has more faith in the project in place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, while finances are not the issue that they are at the Emirates.

The Real star, who has struggled to earn a regular starting berth at the Bernabeu, is looking for big money to quit the LaLiga giants and United are in a better position to offer Isco the deal he wants.

The report goes on to add that Isco’s potential arrival does not even hinge on Real target Pogba leaving, although that would give United more money to play with if he was to swap England for Spain.

The Red Devils also remain keen on other midfield targets, including Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, who could join Harry Maguire at Old Trafford after reports emerged that the Leicester defender is very close to completing an £80m switch to United.

As for Isco, Don Balon also reports that the playmaker is already house-hunting in the UK as he anticipates a move to the Premier League.

