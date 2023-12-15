‘How can it be all wrong?’ – Klopp offers surprise support to Ten Hag ahead of Liverpool v Man Utd clash

Jurgen Klopp appeared to suggest talk of a crisis at Manchester United and speculation Erik ten Hag could be sacked is nonsensical ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Man Utd face a daunting trip to Anfield on Sunday, a ground where United lost their last two fixtures by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0.

The Red Devils have tasted defeat in 12 of their 24 matches across all competitions this season. United are out of Europe, out of the League Cup, and defeat to Liverpool could see the gap to fourth spot hit nine points pending other results this weekend.

Speculation Ten Hag’s position could be in jeopardy is beginning to swirl. Sky Sports claimed a decision on the Dutchman will not be made until such a time as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover has been ratified.

However, with Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford high on the idea of appointing Graham Potter, continued poor results will leave Ten Hag vulnerable. The Daily Mail and Manchester Evening News have both adopted that view.

But according to Liverpool boss Klopp, talk of Man Utd being in crisis is not only baffling, but also wide of the mark.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, the Reds manager pointed to the fact United picked up nine points out of a possible nine in November, all without conceding a goal.

Ten Hag was duly named the Premier League’s manager of the month. Centre-half Harry Maguire was also named EPL player of the month.

Results have turned in December, though Klopp quizzed “how can it be all wrong” if United were riding high just last month.

Man Utd in crisis? Klopp’s not having it

“I never like when the headlines about United are not great before we play because then it is the game where they can put everything right,” said Klopp (as quoted by the MEN).

“I don’t follow United closely enough to know what’s the problem there. But I saw Erik ten Hag became manager of the month last month, I saw they were the team in form last month. How can it be all wrong? I just don’t understand it.

“The 7-0 (March 5, 2023) we knew on the day was a freakish result that happens once in a life pretty much. If it helps anybody for the next game, it’s the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won.

“If we just play a football game against the historical rival at home at Anfield, that itself makes it a special game and that’s what I want to see – a special game.”

