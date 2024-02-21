How much Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid compared to his new teammates

Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid in the summer and we’ve checked out how much the French superstar will be earning in comparison to his new teammates.

There can be little debate that Mbappe ranks among the best players in the world. From his exceptional record in the Champions League and World Cup to his freakishly good output in Ligue 1, he’s certainly one of the best in the business right now.

Mbappe has already made his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season and Real Madrid are now working on finalising a deal for the French forward.

His new wage package at Real Madrid has been rumoured and we have compared how much Mbappe will be earning in Spain compared to the top 10 earners at the club currently.

Note: wage figures have been gathered from Capology.

=9. Antonio Rudiger (£12.4m annual salary)

The former Chelsea defender is earning a handsome £12.4m at Real Madrid which works out at around £240,000 per week. Rudiger is a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti and continues to be an important player for the side.

With a contract that runs until 2026, it seems more than likely that the 30-year-old will be sticking around in Spain for the foreseeable future.

=9. Eder Militao (£12.4m annual salary)

Real Madrid fans haven’t had much of a chance to see Militao in action this season as the defender has been recovering from an ACL injury since August.

The 26-year-old penned a fresh deal with Real Madrid in January which will keep him at the club until 2028. According to Capology, he will earn an annual salary of £12.4m on his new deal which makes him the club’s joint-ninth highest-earner.

=7. Thibaut Courtois (£12.8m annual salary)

Another star who has missed the majority of the 2023-24 campaign through injury. When fully fit, Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his wages reflect this.

In the absence of Courtois this season, Andriy Lunin and Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga have battled for the number-one spot. By the time Courtois is fully fit, he’ll no doubt reclaim his number one spot.

=7. Kylian Mbappe (£12.8m annual salary)

According to BBC Sport, Mbappe will earn a base wage of £12.8m at Real Madrid which will make the Frenchman their joint seven-highest earner.

Compared to the lucrative contract that he was on at PSG, it seems like a snip, although there are some tasty bonuses that will bump up his overall package.

Along with receiving an annual salary of £12.8m, Mbappe will also receive a gigantic £128m signing-on bonus and he will also keep a percentage of his image rights.

So while his £12.8m salary seems fairly modest in comparison to his teammates, his signing-on bonus and image rights will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

6. Federico Valverde (£14.2m annual salary)

There have been some suggestions that one of Real Madrid’s big stars will have to make way for the incoming Mbappe, in order to free up some space on the wage bill.

One of the suggestions has been that Valverde could leave, although Real Madrid will surely be reluctant to lose the Uruguayan star.

The likes of Chelsea and Man Utd have been linked with Valverde in recent transfer windows, but he seems content enough to stick around in La Liga for the time being.

=4. Jude Bellingham (£17.7m annual salary)

Since making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Bellingham has been a resounding success. With 20 goals across all competitions, the 20-year-old ranks among the most clinical midfielders in the world.

His base salary of £17.7m currently makes him the joint fourth-highest-paid player at the club. However, if he continues to develop at his current trajectory, he’ll no doubt be in line for a pay rise or two over these next few years.

=4. Vinicius Junior (£17.7m annual salary)

Upon Mbappe’s arrival next season, it will be fascinating to see how he links up with Vinicius. A potential front three of Vinicius, Mbappe and Rodrygo has the potential to be one of the best trios we have ever seen.

In October last year, the Brazilian penned a fresh deal with the Spanish giants which keeps him under contract until 2027. On the terms of that deal, he is believed to be earning a handsome annual salary of £17.7m.

3. Luka Modric (£18.6m annual salary)

There is some speculation surrounding the future of Modric. The Croatian midfielder is still going strong at 38 years old, although his deal with Real Madrid does expire in the summer.

Given the younger alternatives that Ancelotti has at his disposal, Modric has been reduced to a squad role this year. In La Liga, Modric has only started in 11 of their 25 games so far.

Ancelotti recently provided an open-ended answer when quizzed over the midfielder’s future: “He is a legend of this club and of football. He will have to make the decisions for next season.”

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and MLS have been keeping tabs on the Croatian who could be on the move this summer.

2. David Alaba (£19.2m annual salary)

After joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2021, Alaba was handed a highly lucrative contract worth £19.2m a year. Over the course of his five-year contract, the 31-year-old will earn a whopping £96m from Real Madrid.

1. Toni Kroos (£20.8m annual salary)

The German midfielder is taking home an annual salary of £20.8m which is more than any other player at the club. Kroos has spent the last 10 years with Real Madrid and he has won 20 trophies in that time.

There’s a chance that he won’t get the opportunity to play alongside Mbappe as he is out of contract in the summer and is pondering over his next move.

“Toni Kroos has the right to choose what he wants, and a Euro is also important. It could be good for him,” Ancelotti told reporters when quizzed over the midfielder’s future.

“Whatever he decides, you have to respect it. One, in my opinion, should leave it at the top. This year it could be, or next year, I don’t know, because his performance has always been good. He never had any ups or downs.”

