How much longer for AVB at Spurs?

What happens next?

It has been a tough few weeks for Andre Villas-Boas and his Spurs side. After suffering a demolition at the Etihad – followed by another hammering at home to Liverpool – the future might not be looking so bright for the Portuguese. Its been a rocky season so far for Spurs plagued with heavy defeats and a poor record at White Hart Lane, despite spending £110 million in the transfer window last summer the ‘AVB project’ is yet to reap any rewards. Is it time to throw in the towel and find greener pastures?

Since the start of the season fans have grown impatient and irate with AVB, the man who is said to be a tactical genius has shown little skill in this area and leaves fans wondering if he has a plan a, let alone a plan b. Costly signings in Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado are yet to make an impact to warrant their price tags and spend majority of their time warming the bench or roaming aimlessly around the six-yard box looking uninterested and bored.

Don’t get me wrong, it is a player’s job to impress when they get the opportunity on the pitch, but, as a manager, surely it lies with AVB to make sure they are played in the correct position and receive the service they need to excel and find their form?

The majority of fans are calling for AVB’s head which would seem like the only logical thing to do after suffering such embarrassing defeats, along with watching the heart and soul ripped out of a Tottenham side we all know and love. Gone are the days of exciting, attacking football and welcome the slow paced, never ending passes back and forward with no end result. The passion and spark which was the essence of Spurs has been more of a dim light this season and fans believe this is down to the manager, so does he stay or does he go?

It wouldn’t be the wisest thing to sack the manager 16 games into a season, especially after bringing in seven new players during the summer. Perhaps the AVB project still needs time to develop? He needs to find his starting XI and the best formation to suit the team; disrupting this at such a crucial stage of the season could be fatal for Spurs if they have any hope of finishing in the top four. Bringing in so many new players can take time for the team to gel and reach their full potential; these things don’t just happen overnight, even if we fans expect it to. We also must look at the bigger picture: if the manager was to leave, who is available to replace him and would do a better job than AVB?

This season we have seen AVB under a huge amount of pressure. Last season Spurs had Gareth Bale to dig them out of losing positions and salvage points which, in turn, may have covered up AVB’s tactical errors and poor decisions. This season the manager is exposed, everyone is looking at him to fix the problem and it doesn’t look like he has a solution. This week will really test Spurs to see what the team, the manager and the board are really made of. It is now down to Daniel Levy to see if he will back the manager or if he will take action and call time on the AVB era.

You can find Abbi on Twitter – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone for links to all the latest blogs.