‘How Spurs didn’t get a man sent off is impossible’ – Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Moussa Sissoko should have been sent off in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

The midfielder, who came on in the second half for Mousa Dembele, assisted Danny Rose just moments later to give the hosts the lead on 71 minutes after Dele Alli cancelled out Ashley Barnes’ opening goal.

Sissoko received a yellow card from referee Kevin Friend for a two-footed tackle on Stephen Ward but Dyche feels it should have been a straight red.

He said: “How they didn’t get a man sent off is impossible. He then set up the goal.

“It is a decision which is so obviously a sending-off.

“You cannot go into a challenge blind, with your hands over your face and a high foot and then stay on the pitch.

“I didn’t see it at the time when it happened, in regards to him staying on the pitch, and I have looked at it afterwards and I still cannot see it.

“We are told that high feet in that sort of challenge is an offence.

“In my opinion it is a sending-off and I have watched it back.”