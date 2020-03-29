How the Champions League influences entertainment beyond the pitch

We can’t get enough of the Champions League. Indeed, the European competition has become so popular, it’s practically spawned a satellite industry of entertainment, offering pretty much everything the avid football fan could want.

Whether it’s virtual action where we can take part or additional footage and stories we can absorb, these are a few examples of how the Champions League is always keeping us engaged.

Champions League Games & Fantasy Leagues

Not all of us are blessed with the talents required to become professional footballers, or the tactical genius possessed by the most successful managers, although there are millions of us who enjoy pretending that we could be. EA Sports have the edge now with FIFA 20 boasting the official license for the UEFA Champions League, which Konami last featured in PES 2019.

Likewise, UEFA themselves have joined the fantasy football craze, just like many of the top European leagues and competitions. This allows participants to join online competitions, aiming to score the most points as they carefully follow the performances and statistics of leading players.

Online casinos are also getting in on the action, with several gaming studios having produced slots aiming to capture the buzz which surrounds the Champions League.

Champions League TV Shows & Movies

Insofar, as club football competitions are concerned, none attracts greater audiences than the Champions League. When some of the biggest European giants go head to head, fans around the world are glued to their screens watching the action live on TV, with broadcasters in practically every country offering in-depth analysis of matches via dedicated shows.

Fans are always keen to get a better feel for the atmosphere and experience surrounding the biggest games, even if they can’t attend in person. UEFA even produced a short documentary movie, which appeared at the official Liverpool FC website, capturing the emotions of players and fans at the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid, where the Reds triumphed.

Likewise, the Champions League has featured strongly in major movie productions. Perhaps the most famous is the Goal! franchise following the career of fictional footballer Santiago Muñez. All three of the movies featured real-life players alongside the actors, including David Beckham in the second instalment, who scores the winning goal in the final.

Champions League Entertainment

The media content we’ve mentioned here is just the tip of the iceberg. There are more TV and movie productions coming soon, bringing both real and fictional stories for our viewing pleasure. Given the massive scope and reach of video gaming, the digital age is bringing new and exciting virtual experiences, all aiming to capture the essence of the Champions League.