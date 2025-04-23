Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a game that will have major repercussions for Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations on Wednesday night.

Virgil Van Dijk has gathered the Liverpool squad to watch the game at the Emirates Stadium in the hope Arsenal lose to Palace and hand the title to the Reds, though a draw or win for Mikel Arteta’s side would keep the champagne on ice for a few days at least.

Fans can watch the game in the UK on Sky Sports. It can be viewed via a Sky Sports subscription or a NowTV pass, which allows you to watch 24 hours or a full week of Sky Sports channels for a one-off price.

You can get a NowTV pass to watch the game here. Kick off time is 8pm and match day coverage will begin at 7pm.

Both sides will have their eyes on other prizes and we could see some players rested for the game. Crystal Palace are preparing for a trip to Wembley to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi final on Saturday while Arsenal will play PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg next week.

However, Arsenal will want to postpone Liverpool’s title celebrations and secure second place in the league. Palace, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats that saw them concede five goals against Newcastle and Manchester City.

Arsenal will be able to call on Buyako Saka after he limped off against Ipswich in their previous game. He was on the end of a tackle by Leif Davis that saw the Ipswich defender sent off but Mikel Arteta has confirmed he has recovered and is available for the Palace game.

Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori are both out of the game due to injury and they join long-term absentees Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the treatment table.

Palace are without Chris Richards due to suspension. Ben Chilwell, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are all injured for the game tonight.

