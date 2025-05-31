How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League final for FREE

TNT Sports has confirmed how fans can watch the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan completely free.

Viewers with a TNT Sports subscription can watch the match on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate. Those with Sky, EE or Virgin can activate a Discovery+ basic account via their service to watch the game.

Discovery+ basic can also be accessed via your Amazon Prime subscription here.

Those without a subscription can download the Discovery+ app to mobile, tablet or on your TV and can watch the match free when you register.

TNT will begin its live coverage of the final between PSG and Inter at 6pm live from Munich. There will be two hours of build up in the studio before kick off at 8pm.

The final will also mark the final appearance of Rio Ferdinand as a TNT pundit after the former Manchester United defender announced he will be leaving the channel immediately after the final.

Inter will take on PSG in Munich for their second final in two years. They lost to Manchester City in 2023 and have not lifted the trophy since 2010 when Jose Mourinho’s team won the club’s third ever Champions League title.

PSG lost their only previous Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2020 and the long wait for a first title could be over if Luis Enrique’s side can defeat Inter. They have knocked out Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal on the way to their second final in the competition.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31 as the showpiece finale of the European season. Both clubs will then be heading to the USA for the revamped Club World Cup tournament, which will be streamed free on DAZN in June.

Inter and PSG will be joined by Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and other sides from around the world to take part in the new 32-club tournament set to take place every four years.