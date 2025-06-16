How to watch Chelsea take on LAFC at the Club World Cup

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Chelsea will face LAFC in the new Club World Cup tournament in Georgia’s 75,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight UK time and fans can watch the game completely free by signing up to a free DAZN account here.

The streaming service paid nearly $1bn to secure the rights to show all 63 games in the newly revamped tournament but is allowing fans to watch it free on mobile devices, laptops and on smart TVs via the DAZN app once you open a free account.

It is the first time Chelsea have ever faced an American side in a competitive game and a win would earn the club £1.5m in prize money. That increases dramatically if Chelsea progress through the group stage and a tournament win would mean nearly £100m in prize money.

Chelsea’s Group D is made up of African side ES Tunis and Flamengo of Brazil, with European giants such as PSG and Real Madrid potentially waiting in the later rounds.

The match will kick off at 8pm UK time and fans will be able to get a glimpse of two new players in the Chelsea ranks. Former Ipswich striker Liam Delap turned down a host of Premier League clubs to become Chelsea’s new number 9, while Dario Essugo joins as another midfield option. Both are included in the Chelsea squad for the tournament.

Chelsea qualified for the new FIFA-approved tournament because of their Champions League victory over Manchester City in 2021. City themselves were the second English team to qualify, while current champions Liverpool and runners up Arsenal missed out on the new tournament.

Manchester City kick off their tournament with a game against Moroccan side Wydad AC on Wednesday 18 June at 5pm. The game will also be streamed on DAZN free for anybody who signs up.

European champions PSG are favourites for the tournament after following up the 5-0 thrashing of Inter in the final with a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in their opening Club World Cup game.

