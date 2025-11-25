How to watch Chelsea v Barcelona in the Champions League for FREE

Chelsea fans will be able to watch their clash with Barcelona free on Tuesday night thanks to a broadcasting quirk.

Chelsea’s group stage game against Barcelona will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon has the rights to a single game every Champions League gameweek with the fixture played on a Tuesday.

Liverpool versus Real Madrid has already been chosen as the free game but this time it is the turn of Chelsea as they host Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

The game is free to anybody who has not yet taken out an Amazon Prime free trial. The trial gives you a week of access to Prime.

For those who have already taken out a subscription Prime Video costs £5.99 to add as a standalone subscription or you can get a full Prime subscription for £8.99 a month. The full subscription also gets you access to Prime Gaming, plus free delivery on Prime items on Amazon and access to its Black Friday deal.

Coverage of the game at Stamford Bridge begins at 6.30pm and kick off is at 8pm.

The commentary team will be Jon Champion and Alan Shearer, with Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe providing insight from the stadium.

Chelsea are just two points outside the automatic qualification places with four group games to go and a win over Barcelona would be a huge boost to their chances of avoiding the playoff round of games.

Chelsea have no new injury issues for the visit of Barcelona. Cole Palmer is still out after his well-documented toe injury but Reece James and Joao Pedro will be fit after both were taken off as precautions against Burnley.

Moises Caicedo, who was rested against Burnley, is likely to return to the starting lineup in place of Andrey Santos and Liam Delap could retain his place up front.

Pedri and Gavi are both out for Barcelona but Marcus Rashford has travelled with the squad and should be available after missing the win over Athletic Club at the weekend.

