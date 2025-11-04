How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid in the Champions League for free

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield will be free to watch for Liverpool and Real Madrid fans thanks to a Champions League loophole.

Unlike the majority of the Champions League group stage games which are usually streamed on TNT Sports, the Liverpool versus Real Madrid clash will be shown on Amazon Prime Video and it means fans will be able to watch it free.

Fans can get a free Amazon Prime trial and get access to 30 days of Amazon streaming, including the game at Anfield and the upcoming fixture between Chelsea and Inter on 25 November.

The reason Liverpool’s game is free to watch is because every Champions League gameweek, Amazon gets the pick of a single game to broadcast, and this week it chose Liverpool over the PSG versus Bayern Munich heavyweight clash.

If you have ever had an Amazon trial before you can sign up and get access to the game. Coverage, hosted by Gabby Logan, starts from 6.30pm and there will be an hour and a half of build-up before the 8pm kick-off.

Amazon’s chosen pundits include former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott, while Alan Shearer will support Jon Champion on commentary for the game itself.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, the club will be on Amazon early in December for a second Champions League game when they face Inter. That means anybody who takes the free trial now will have to buy a monthly pass for December, priced at around £8.99.

A win for Liverpool against Xabi Alonso’s men would be a major step towards qualification for the knockout round after wins over Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, and a shock defeat to Galatasaray in Turkey.

Liverpool are not the only side taking part in a huge clash between two of Europe’s biggest clubs. Holders of the competition, Paris Saint-Germain, host Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who are flying under Vincent Kompany.

Earlier in the evening, Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague, while Spurs travel to Denmark to play Copenhagen in a bumper night of Champions League action.

You can see the Champions League action on Amazon Prime or on TNT Sports via a monthly pass.