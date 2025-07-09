How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid in Club World Cup for FREE

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will face off against each other in the Club World Cup semi-final tonight with over £30million and a place in the final awaiting the winner.

The lucrative tournament is coming to a conclusion and two of Europe’s biggest teams will be challenging for the chance to play Chelsea in the final of the revamped tournament.

The match will be shown live on DAZN across the world. The streaming giant, which bought the rights for the tournament in a £1bn deal, is letting people watch every game free when they sign up here.

The match will also be shown on Channel 5 in the UK.

The game will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with fans hoping the weather will be calm enough to prevent delays seen throughout the tournament due to thunderstorms.

The semi-final pits the last two winners of the Champions League against each other in a blockbuster tie that will probably centre around Kylian Mbappe, the Madrid striker who left PSG last summer and missed out on their stunning Champions League victory this year.

Mbappe will be out for revenge under new manager Xabi Alonso, who has guided the club to victories over Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the knockout rounds after wins over Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg in the group stage. The only blip on their record is a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in the group stage.

PSG will be slight favourites for the tie after Luis Enrique’s team secured their first ever Champions League title with a brilliant display of counter-attacking football in May. Shorn of megastars like Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, Enrique’s team is more cohesive than ever before and have already dispatched of Bayern Munich, Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid.

PSG did lose to Brazilian champions Botafogo in the group stage but have been almost flawless in the tournament so far.

The winner of the semi-final will face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13 at 8pm. You can watch the final here.