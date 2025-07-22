How to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos in the Champions League tonight

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Rangers will play Panathinaikos in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round on Tuesday evening, in a key early test for new manager Russell Martin.

The match will kick off at 19:45 at Ibrox and will be streamed live on Premier Sports. Fans can watch Premier Sports via their Amazon Prime login by heading to the add-on package here.

The live stream can then be watched on mobile, tablet, laptop, or via a smart TV by simply logging in to your Amazon account.

The match will herald a new era for Rangers under former Southampton manager Martin and new director of football, Kevin Thelwell. Former Everton man Thelwell has already been busy in the transfer market with seven new signings, and five of them could be involved tonight.

Max Aarons, Lyall Cameron, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Rothwell should all be available but Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama will not be included in the squad yet.

Strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are expected to start on the bench with the latter subject to intense transfer speculation from clubs in France, England and Italy. Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on June 23 that Marseille and Lazio have both shown interest in Igamane.

Meanwhile, Dujon Sterling, Ben Davies, Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland, Robin Propper and Ridvan Yilmaz have all been left out of the squad for the match.

A tie against Viktoria Plzen or Servette awaits the winners of the clash and Rangers will aim to navigate a resurgent Panathinaikos side, who finished second in the Greek Super League last year and will be hoping to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in over a decade themselves.

Rangers last faced Panathinaikos during their run to the UEFA Cup final in 2008. Before that the Greek side played Rangers in the Champions League group stage in 2003/04, drawing 1-1 and winning 3-1 in the two games that season.

