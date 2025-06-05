This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Spain and France will face off against each other for a place in the Nations League final.

It may not be the most prestigious international tournament in the world, but it does feature two of the best sides in Europe in tonight’s semi-final at Stuttgart’s MHP Arena.

The match will not be shown on terrestrial TV in the UK and instead will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Coverage begins at 7.44pm – 16 minutes before kick off – and you can watch the live stream of the match here.

It is one of a number of international games set to be streamed on Amazon Prime in the next couple of days including Ireland’s friendly against Senegal on Friday and Ireland’s visit to Luxembourg on Tuesday next week.

Amazon will also feature Norway vs Italy and Poland vs Moldova on Friday night in a small group of games set to be aired on the streaming service.

The Nations League semi-final winner between Spain and France will play Portugal in the final after Roberto Martinez’ side beat Germany 2-1 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

The match itself will be packed full of the best players in the world. France will feature Champions League winners Ousmane Dembele and young superstar Desire Doue, while Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise mean Spain’s defence will be in for a busy night.

However, France will also have to deal with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, whose spectacular season can still be topped off with a Nations League trophy.

The final will take place on Sunday 8 June at 8pm. For PSG’s French contingent the venue will be a familiar one; the final will take place at the Allianz Arena, where PSG thrashed Inter 5-0 to win their first ever Champions League title.

You can watch the game here.