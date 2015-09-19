How Twitter reacted to Costa-Gabriel fracas

Twitter exploded after Diego Costa and Gabriel’s fracas just before half-time in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Costa appeared to clatter Laurent Koscielny twice in the face with his right and left hand before Gabriel tried to calm the situation down. Unfortunately for the Arsenal man he wasn’t able to do so and was sent off for a David Beckham-style kick out at Costa, whose provocation was far from subtle.

Kurt Zouma went on to head the hosts in front before Eden Hazard added a second late on to give the champions a controversial 2-0 win.

Chelsea’s official website put the following spin on the incident.

And now Gabriel is off! Red card for the Arsenal defender for continuing to get involved. #CFCLive — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2015

Gary Lineker couldn’t help think what Costa would be like after a few shandies.

Can’t imagine what Costa would be like with a few drinks inside him. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2015

And BT Sport co-commenator thought that Costa should have been dismissed.

Massive injustice at Stamford Bridge. Costa gets away with a Red Card and Arsenal go down to 10 men seconds later. https://t.co/p3PjKRIBtP — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 19, 2015

BBC pundit and former TEAMtalk columnist Danny Mills says he would “rough” Costa up. That we would have liked to have seen.

“I would rough him up” – Danny Mills on Diego Costa, @jasonmohammad & co, Final Score 16:30 @BBCOne (Exc Scot) https://t.co/29NQyZKvlp — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 19, 2015

Paddy Power were up to their usual tricks as they mocked up an image of “Diego Costa’s new book”.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen simply posted.