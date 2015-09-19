How Twitter reacted to Costa-Gabriel fracas

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Diego Costa (r): Squares up with Gabriel

Diego Costa (r): Chelsea striker squares up with Arsenal defender Gabriel

Twitter exploded after Diego Costa and Gabriel’s fracas just before half-time in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Costa appeared to clatter Laurent Koscielny twice in the face with his right and left hand before Gabriel tried to calm the situation down. Unfortunately for the Arsenal man he wasn’t able to do so and was sent off for a David Beckham-style kick out at Costa, whose provocation was far from subtle.

Kurt Zouma went on to head the hosts in front before Eden Hazard added a second late on to give the champions a controversial 2-0 win.

Chelsea’s official website put the following spin on the incident.

Gary Lineker couldn’t help think what Costa would be like after a few shandies.

And BT Sport co-commenator thought that Costa should have been dismissed.

BBC pundit and former TEAMtalk columnist Danny Mills says he would “rough” Costa up. That we would have liked to have seen.

Paddy Power were up to their usual tricks as they mocked up an image of “Diego Costa’s new book”.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen simply posted.

Chelsea Arsenal Diego Costa