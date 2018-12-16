Manchester United are leading the race to sign a £135million-rated attacker linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, a report claims.

Last week Don Balon claimed Chelsea and PSG had been offered Marco Asensio, with the former not willing to pay his £107million price tag.

Asensio, 22, has scored just once in 10 LaLiga starts this season and he has struggled to impose himself under Santiago Solari, despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier this year Mundo Deportivo claimed Tottenham turned their back on Asensio before he moved to Real Madrid.

Asensio, who has a €700million buyout clause, apparently doesn’t want to make the move and has “rejected the offer because his only goal is to succeed at Real Madrid”.

However, a report from Don Balon now claims that Asensio wishes to follow Zinedine Zidane wherever he goes, and his next destination will likely match that of his former boss.

Manchester United are reportedly considering Zidane to replace Jose Mourinho, and a switch to Old Trafford is looking “closer than ever”.