Howe admits Cherries ‘had to dig deep’ in Liverpool win

Eddie Howe acknowledged Liverpool dominated the first half of Sunday’s Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium after his Bournemouth side fought back to secure an amazing 4-3 win.

The Cherries had trailed 2-0 and 3-1, but fought back to complete an astonishing victory courtesy of Nathan Ake’s stoppage-time winner.

Howe told Sky Sports News: “Although our goalkeeper wasn’t overworked with saves (in the first half), their dominance of the game was quite evident.

“We had to dig deep, juggle things around a bit at half-time and came out a much better team.”

Goals from Sadio Mane and Divock Origi had the Reds ahead at the break and the points still seemed to be heading back to Merseyside when Emre Can’s strike restored their two-goal advantage following Callum Wilson’s penalty.

But Ryan Fraser, who had come off the bench to win the spot-kick, then buried his maiden Premier League goal before crossing for Simon Cook to superbly equalise, with Ake bundling home a last-gasp winner as Loris Karius failed to hold another Cook effort.

Howe was full of praise for substitute Fraser, who was named man of the match.

“I believe Ryan’s an outstanding talent,” he said. “He’s been training very well for a number of weeks – he’s deserved the opportunity he got today. The pleasing thing for me is that he’s come on and taken it.

“He looked razor sharp, he had a big impact on the game and I’m delighted for him.”

Chelsea loanee Ake was delighted to have settled matters, in the process doing his parent club a big favour in the title race.

“It was incredible,” the 21-year-old Dutchman told Sky Sports 1.

“I think if you see the first half, they were dominant. We just sat back too much. It was two easy goals to give away. After half-time we came back strong We pressed them higher and they had more difficulty playing out. After that we had more opportunities, so we did well.”