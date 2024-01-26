Howe admits Newcastle star could’ve played last game for club; damaging exit expected amid contract dispute

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that exit-linked midfielder Joelinton may have played his last game at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old is expected to be unavailable until May after undergoing surgery because of a thigh injury, which comes as a major blow to the Magpies.

Joelinton played a key role in Newcastle’s success last season, helping his team qualify for the Champions League and reach the Carabao Cup final.

Joelinton is out of contract in 2025 and Newcastle are under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR). There have been talks over an extension but the club are unwilling to meet his demands.

Therefore, Howe could be forced to part ways with Joelinton once the transfer window re-opens in the summer.

He joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim for £40m in 2019, making 180 appearances to date, netting 25 goals and laying on 15 assists in the process.

Howe refuses to rule out Joelinton, Wilson exits

In a press conference on Friday, Howe was asked about Joelinton’s future at St James’ Park and gave an honest reply.

“Joelinton has 18 months left on his contract so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer,” said Howe.

“I’m not a fortune teller but it’s a possibility. I hope that’s not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player.

“But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet.”

Joelinton would be a big loss for Newcastle but he may not be the only important player who leaves.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Callum Wilson could be sold THIS MONTH and the Magpies have offered him to Chelsea.

The striker has 18 months on his contract and has interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

“He’s got big ambitions and we want to keep him here but some things are out of our control,” said Howe of Wilson.

“The club is acting with the long-term interests of the club and they have to. Let’s see what happens.”

One player who isn’t going anywhere – at least for now – is Kieran Trippier, who Bayern Munich have made offers for in the last week.

Howe revealed that he hopes the England right-back will stay at Newcastle for years to come.

