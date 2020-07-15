Howe reveals why Bournemouth lost at Man City despite ‘great performance’

Eddie Howe admitted that Bournemouth needed to make the most of their opportunities against Manchester City.

Bournemouth moved a step closer to relegation by falling to a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. However, they did push hard for an equaliser after David Brooks’ late goal.

It wasn’t to be on the night for the Cherries, who remain in the drop zone with just two games left. But manager Howe gave credit to his squad for their efforts, shifting the focus straight on to their next game.

“We gave it everything tonight and real credit to the players to keep on going until the final whistle,” Howe told Match of the Day.

“It just never happened right at the end. It can seem a difficult way back here, so every credit to the players.

“The goal gave us renewed belief, it only took one moment, we missed a couple chances and their goalkeeper made an unbelievable save from Junior’s [Stanislas] free-kick.

“When you create those moments – you don’t get many against this quality of team and you need to take them.

“It was a great performance today, it just wasn’t to be. We need to match the performance level here and maybe surpass that against Southampton, that is all we should focus on now.”